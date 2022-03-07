USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 53,215 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.07% of USA Truck worth $9,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the third quarter valued at $3,568,000. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 17.8% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 526,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 79,728 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck in the second quarter valued at about $1,185,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of USA Truck by 277.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 84,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 61,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the third quarter worth about $496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Get USA Truck alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:USAK opened at $24.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. USA Truck, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $29.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 2.09.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.60. USA Truck had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 21.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that USA Truck, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

USAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on USA Truck from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

USA Truck Company Profile (Get Rating)

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the following segments: Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.