USDJ (USDJ) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.05 Million

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 7th. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC on popular exchanges. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.82 million and approximately $11.05 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USDJ has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00043091 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,488.74 or 0.06555751 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,122.38 or 1.00420761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00043087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00046871 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

