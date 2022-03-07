USDK Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 7th. During the last week, USDK has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.57 million and approximately $133.54 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00043359 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,577.41 or 0.06649027 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,739.27 or 0.99937003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00043791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00047861 BTC.

About USDK

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

