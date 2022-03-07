USDX [Kava] (USDX) Trading Up 0.7% This Week

USDX [Kava] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 7th. One USDX [Kava] coin can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00002463 BTC on major exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $141.30 million and approximately $322,045.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDX [Kava] alerts:

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00010669 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000051 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $14,024,661.89 or 0.00001722 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 145,646,614 coins. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs . USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX [Kava] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Kava] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Kava] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.