USDX (USDX) Price Hits $0.17

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 7th. Over the last week, USDX has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One USDX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00008901 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00008743 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000330 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 40.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000069 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

