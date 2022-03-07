Utz Brands, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Utz Brands in a report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Utz Brands’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Utz Brands stock opened at $13.56 on Monday. Utz Brands has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $300.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Utz Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This is a boost from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is presently 122.22%.

In other news, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 3,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $53,104.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $318,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,660 shares of company stock worth $905,323 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Utz Brands in the second quarter worth $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Utz Brands by 918.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Utz Brands by 1,990.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

