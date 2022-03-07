V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $52.89

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.89 and last traded at $52.92, with a volume of 88444 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.93.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.63.

The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.57 and a 200 day moving average of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in V.F. in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About V.F. (NYSE:VFC)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

