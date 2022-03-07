Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ:VCSA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $178.56 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) will announce $178.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Vacasa’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $181.90 million and the lowest is $176.80 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Vacasa will report full-year sales of $875.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $873.80 million to $878.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vacasa.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VCSA shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Vacasa in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSA opened at $6.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.29. Vacasa has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $587,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $832,000. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vacasa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

