Vai Price Down 1.9% This Week (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 7th. In the last seven days, Vai has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00002320 BTC on popular exchanges. Vai has a market cap of $52.12 million and approximately $220,062.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official website is venus.io . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

