Vail Resorts (MTN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.73 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.65) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.63) EPS. On average, analysts expect Vail Resorts to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $243.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $285.20 and its 200-day moving average is $314.34. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $240.64 and a 12 month high of $376.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.23%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTN. TheStreet lowered Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.67.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total transaction of $620,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total value of $615,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,877 shares of company stock worth $33,704,023 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $1,753,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

