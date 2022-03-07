Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $111.42

Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $111.42 and last traded at $111.46, with a volume of 704191 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.65.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.25.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 50.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.