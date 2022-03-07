Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 727,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,209 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 3.35% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $247,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth $235,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,030.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,492,000 after acquiring an additional 27,553 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCR stock opened at $286.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $312.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.65. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

