Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Freedman Financial Associates Inc.

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 9.5% of Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $3.52 on Monday, hitting $155.04. The company had a trading volume of 259,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,412. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.02. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $140.73 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

