Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.4% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,412. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.02. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $140.73 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

