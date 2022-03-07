Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) is Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s Largest Position

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 15.3% of Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $22,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VXF. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $5.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $152.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,560. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $150.13 and a 12 month high of $200.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.78.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.