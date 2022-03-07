Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Stock Position Lowered by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 769,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,479 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.80% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $140,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 92.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $83,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $158.11 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $150.13 and a 52-week high of $200.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.78.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.