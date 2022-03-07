Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 752,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,775 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 12.0% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $38,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 62.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,011,000 after buying an additional 127,510 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,670,000 after buying an additional 1,028,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 471,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,303,000 after buying an additional 84,072 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,295,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,579,746. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $44.75 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.58.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.