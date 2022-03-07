Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.9% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. LGL Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $44.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.58. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $44.75 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.