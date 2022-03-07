Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 768.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,694 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGK. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 193.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter.

VGK traded down $0.74 on Monday, hitting $56.57. 649,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,112,654. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.71 and a fifty-two week high of $70.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.88.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

