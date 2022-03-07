Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 1.0% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 91,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,806 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $246.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.22 and a 200 day moving average of $253.20. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $216.28 and a 1 year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

