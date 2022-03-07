Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stake Boosted by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,963,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,728,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter.
BIV stock opened at $85.06 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.81 and a 1 year high of $91.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.99.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
- Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Sprouts New Life After 15% Run
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.