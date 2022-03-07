Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Stock Holdings Lifted by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,724 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $34,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 18,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 45,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1,176.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

MGC traded down $3.22 on Monday, reaching $148.46. The company had a trading volume of 13,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,705. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $132.17 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.53.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.