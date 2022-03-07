Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stock Position Cut by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 79.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107,605 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,594,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,433,360,000 after buying an additional 1,934,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,993,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,691,000 after buying an additional 215,803 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,523,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,330,000 after buying an additional 606,735 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,455,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,744,000 after buying an additional 70,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,226,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,949,000 after buying an additional 193,036 shares in the last quarter.

VMBS stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.39. 20,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,478. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.86 and its 200-day moving average is $52.69. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.99 and a 52-week high of $53.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

