Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,731 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 10.0% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $32,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 13,404 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 411.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 338,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,727,000 after purchasing an additional 272,064 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 23,170 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,385,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,853,000 after purchasing an additional 63,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.6% during the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 122,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.91. 143,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,302,777. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.86. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.59 and a 52 week high of $52.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.958 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

