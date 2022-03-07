Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) is Charles Schwab Trust Co’s 4th Largest Position

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 8,939.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625,681 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 6.2% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned about 0.28% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $38,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,095,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 13,465 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,125,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,564,000 after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $1,923,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,479,000 after buying an additional 1,417,461 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.06. 33,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,273,568. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.95. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $59.86 and a 12-month high of $61.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

