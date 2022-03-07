Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $4.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $200.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,120. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.43. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.57 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

