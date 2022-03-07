Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,815 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 3.4% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,616 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,541,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,981 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,614,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,794,000 after purchasing an additional 361,486 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,562,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,867,000 after purchasing an additional 274,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,108,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,969,000 after purchasing an additional 232,356 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $53.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,587,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,689. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.09. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.14 and a one year high of $58.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

