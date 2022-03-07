Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the January 31st total of 6,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,732,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of VXUS opened at $57.24 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $56.76 and a 52-week high of $67.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.941 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $1,391,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 308,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,526,000 after purchasing an additional 23,404 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 21,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 509,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,251,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter.

