Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the January 31st total of 6,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,732,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of VXUS opened at $57.24 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $56.76 and a 52-week high of $67.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.74.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.941 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%.
