Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Raised by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,371,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,284 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 34.2% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $813,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 37,676 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 637.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 16,311 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $4.79 on Monday, reaching $213.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,284,098. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $199.50 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.75.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

