Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Investors Financial Group LLC

Investors Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 7.5% of Investors Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $4.95 on Monday, reaching $213.01. 196,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,284,098. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.50 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.75.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

