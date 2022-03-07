Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $94.46

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $94.46 and last traded at $94.62, with a volume of 83211 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.99.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.87.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,966.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,930,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $852,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 11,218 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.