Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is MTC Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

MTC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,675 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 13.6% of MTC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. MTC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $37,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,424,000 after buying an additional 2,830,070 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,097,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,032 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,411,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,048,000 after acquiring an additional 546,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $67,826,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV stock opened at $144.93 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.70 and a twelve month high of $151.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.05.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.