Varta (ETR:VAR1) Sets New 52-Week Low at $78.50

Varta AG (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €78.50 ($85.33) and last traded at €82.38 ($89.54), with a volume of 377601 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €86.88 ($94.43).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VAR1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($86.96) price target on Varta in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($125.00) price target on Varta in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €84.00 ($91.30) price objective on shares of Varta in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($152.17) target price on shares of Varta in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($125.00) price target on shares of Varta in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €104.33 ($113.41).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €99.73 and its 200-day moving average price is €114.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.66. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.77.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

