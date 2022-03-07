Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires 104,330 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,962,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,330 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.41% of Vistra worth $44,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 89.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vistra during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Vistra during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Vistra during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 127.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $22.51 on Monday. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average is $20.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is -14.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $1,119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

