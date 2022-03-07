Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,380 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.88% of Nexstar Media Group worth $54,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXST. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 491,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,694,000 after buying an additional 276,872 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,067,000 after purchasing an additional 233,337 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,205,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,160,000 after purchasing an additional 185,882 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,101,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,439,000 after purchasing an additional 162,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 805,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,419,000 after purchasing an additional 121,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

NASDAQ NXST opened at $183.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.11 and a fifty-two week high of $190.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 17.95%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

In other news, insider Karen A. Brophy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $64,963.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 277,269 shares of company stock valued at $47,430,529. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Profile (Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.