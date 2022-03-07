Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,669,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,730 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.07% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $72,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SKX. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 31.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,472,000 after buying an additional 178,175 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,887.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,092,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,823 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 113,021.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25,995 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 11,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $506,436.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 85,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $3,684,093.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,501 shares of company stock worth $6,646,593. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $37.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.33. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.88 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.43 and its 200-day moving average is $45.28.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SKX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. OTR Global cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

