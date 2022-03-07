Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys 997,078 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,341,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 997,078 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.92% of Luminar Technologies worth $56,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LAZR. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 84.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,546,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,628 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $73,317,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 34.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,574,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,155,000 after acquiring an additional 660,214 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,923,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,007,000 after acquiring an additional 70,511 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 49.1% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,401,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,867,000 after buying an additional 461,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $13.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average is $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 21.68, a quick ratio of 17.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $31.39.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 745.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LAZR. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

In related news, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $2,042,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Austin Russell bought 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $206,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 139,586 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,741. 43.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

