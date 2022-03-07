Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,254,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 510,145 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 2.05% of Federal Signal worth $54,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Federal Signal by 91.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the third quarter worth $201,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the third quarter worth $207,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 10.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 6.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

FSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $34.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.53. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $33.23 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.09.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman purchased 2,800 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.