Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 923,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,628 shares during the period. Jack Henry & Associates comprises approximately 1.6% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 1.25% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $154,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,917,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,609,000 after acquiring an additional 79,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,385,000 after purchasing an additional 43,561 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,387,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,715,000 after buying an additional 20,521 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,136,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,674,000 after purchasing an additional 599,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 608,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,772,000 after purchasing an additional 48,491 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.50.

JKHY opened at $185.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.10 and a 1-year high of $185.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

