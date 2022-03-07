Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,162,045 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 692,995 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.30% of Old National Bancorp worth $39,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 11,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ONB opened at $17.46 on Monday. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $21.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

