Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Decreases Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,567 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.12% of AMETEK worth $39,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in AMETEK by 154.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 93.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AME opened at $130.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.82%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Mizuho began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Wolfe Research raised AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

