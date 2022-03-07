Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Decreases Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 224,475 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.25% of Brown & Brown worth $50,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRO. Truist Financial increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

BRO stock opened at $67.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.54 and a 12-month high of $70.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.05 and its 200 day moving average is $63.74.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.81%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

