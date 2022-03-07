Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,281,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201,306 shares during the quarter. Clorox accounts for approximately 2.3% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.04% of Clorox worth $223,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Clorox by 407.0% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 17,042 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 575.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 27,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Clorox by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $144.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.24. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $138.61 and a 12-month high of $196.66.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 233.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $157.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $154.00.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

