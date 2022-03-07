Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $138.44 Million Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 57,823 shares during the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems accounts for approximately 1.4% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.61% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $138,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPWR. KeyCorp raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $552.22.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.46, for a total transaction of $786,230.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $2,951,877.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,871 shares of company stock worth $24,448,091. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $413.78 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.51 and a one year high of $580.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $484.34. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 81.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.24. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 47.43%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

