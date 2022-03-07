Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $177.07 Million Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 526,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 239,799 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.8% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $177,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,709,316,000 after purchasing an additional 173,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,427,580,000 after buying an additional 865,909 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,746,674,000 after purchasing an additional 480,834 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,583,056,000 after buying an additional 865,463 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. DZ Bank cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.42.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $199.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $544.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.50. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $190.22 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,087 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.