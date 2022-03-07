Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $38.75 Million Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 42,875 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.57% of Landstar System worth $38,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LSTR. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 75.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 4,400.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $156.59 on Monday. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.24 and a twelve month high of $188.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.36.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The company’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Landstar System from $184.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.80.

In other news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

