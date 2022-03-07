Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $40 Million Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 653,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 204,240 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.59% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $40,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $57.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.23). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.53%.

In related news, CEO Ann Fandozzi bought 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $106,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

