Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $41.41 Million Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,630,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372,125 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.95% of Nomad Foods worth $41,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.8% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 129,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $22.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.70. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.38 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Nomad Foods from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Nomad Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.