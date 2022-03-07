Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $48.15 Million Stock Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 586,938 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,797 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.73% of Popular worth $48,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Popular by 9.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Popular by 2.3% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Popular by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Popular by 1.9% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $84.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.04 and its 200-day moving average is $82.92. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.80 and a 1-year high of $99.49.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Popular had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Popular’s payout ratio is 15.72%.

BPOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Popular in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Popular in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Popular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

