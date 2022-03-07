Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $55.02 Million Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,347,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,214 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.60% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $55,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,848,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,156,000 after acquiring an additional 494,723 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,902,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,384 shares in the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,189,000 after acquiring an additional 846,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,261,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,190,000 after purchasing an additional 16,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,742,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,725,000 after purchasing an additional 392,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

In related news, Director Michael W. Upchurch purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 23.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $36.63 on Monday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.05, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.91 and its 200-day moving average is $35.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $517.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.73 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.30%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

